Touch Down Bcn Dancehall Party

  • Divendres, 12 juliol 2019
  • 23:55h
  • Barcelona
    The Club M7
    Carrer Mexic 7
  • 10€ consumició inclosa

Concert de:
Nyahbingi Sound
Dry Town Sound
BoomBasstic Dancers

Propera TOUCH DOWN PARTY el divendres 14 de juny amb Dry Town Sound, Nyahbingi Sound i les nostres BoomBastic Dancers (Kumina ∞ SweetWine, Marina PumPumPowa, Jenny MadGyal i Shee Benito). Us esperem de 00h a 06h de la matinada! Preus d'entrada al final de la info! Make the date and don't be late!

*** ENTRADA GRATUÏTA APUNTANT EL TEU NOM AL MUR DE L'ESDEVENIMENT DE FACEBOOK O ENVIANT UN WHATSAPP AL +34692067889 ***


➡ The club M7 💥 Carrer Mèxic 7 Pl Espanya

www.boombasticbcn.com

