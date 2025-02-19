Concert Soul, jazz, Pop - Blackdoor Soul
- Dissabte, 5 abril 2025
- 21:00h
- Barcelona
Sinestesia
Cr Caterina. 52 -54 (Sants)
- 8€ Anticipada / 10 € Taquilla
Concert de:
Gaudeix d'una nit inoblidable amb Blackdoor Soul i la veu emocionant de Mónica Badia.
Grans èxits de la música et faran ballar i cantar: Beyoncé, Adele, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, i molts més.
Un concert íntim ple d'amor per la música que et sorprendrà. Vine sol o acompanyat, perquè el Soul ens uneix a tots!
Enjoy an unforgettable night with Blackdoor Soul and the stunning voice of Mónica Badia.
Great music hits will make you dance and sing: Beyoncé, Adele, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, and many more.
An intimate concert full of love for music that will surprise you. Come alone or with friends, because Soul unites us all!
BLACKDOOR: A night of soul, jazz and pop ⭐️ livw music ⭐️ saturday 27th april . See details below
Informació de l'event:
https://entradium.com/es/events/concierto-soul-blackdoor