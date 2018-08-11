Entrar | Registre | Login With Facebook

  • La Garrinada
    Des del 04 d’agost de 2018 al 06 d’agost de 2018

Concert de Nyahbingi Sound + DJ MANCINO + Guests Dancers

Barcelona Summer Dancehall Party

Dissabte, 11 d’agost de 2018 - 22:00

Sala Monasterio
Moll de Mestral, 30, 08005 Barcelona - Barcelona

Gratuït

¡Família! ¡Os esperamos el próximo sábado 11 de agosto de 22h a 06h en el Port Olímpic de Barcelona! It's dancehall time again! ¡ENTRADA GRATUITA TODA LA NOCHE!

Massive! It's dancehall time again! Best vibes next saturday 11th of august from 22h to 06h at Port Olímpic, Barcelona! FREE ACCES ALL NIGHT LONG!

