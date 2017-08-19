Entrar | Registre | Login With Facebook

Concert d'Against You + The Mistits + HEXEN + A cuchillo! + BATEC + Senhora Disease & Lorensthein

El Polvorí [Festes de Gràcia 2017]

Dissabte, 19 d’agost de 2017 - 12:00

Vila de Gràcia
Carrer de l’Església (Pl. Virreina) - Barcelona

Gratuït

Més info: http://elpolvori.cat/festesgracia

DISSABTE 19: HC, PUNK I OI!

12h: Vermut (amb Wachasounds)

19h Concerts:
- Against you (Iruña Street Punk)
- The Mistits (Tribute Band)
- HEXEN (Bilbao Oi!)
- A CUCHILLO! (HC Barcelona)
- BATEC (Punk Rock)
- Senhora Disease & Lorensthein

