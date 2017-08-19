DISSABTE 19: HC, PUNK I OI!



12h: Vermut (amb Wachasounds)



19h Concerts:

- Against you (Iruña Street Punk)

- The Mistits (Tribute Band)

- HEXEN (Bilbao Oi!)

- A CUCHILLO! (HC Barcelona)

- BATEC (Punk Rock)

- Senhora Disease & Lorensthein