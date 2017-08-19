L'agenda de concerts dels Països Catalans
Vila de Gràcia
Carrer de l’Església (Pl. Virreina) - Barcelona
Gratuït
Més info: http://elpolvori.cat/festesgracia
DISSABTE 19: HC, PUNK I OI!
12h: Vermut (amb Wachasounds)
19h Concerts:
- Against you (Iruña Street Punk)
- The Mistits (Tribute Band)
- HEXEN (Bilbao Oi!)
- A CUCHILLO! (HC Barcelona)
- BATEC (Punk Rock)
- Senhora Disease & Lorensthein
