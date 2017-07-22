Entrar | Registre | Login With Facebook

altaveu.cat

L'agenda de concerts dels Països Catalans

« veure l'agenda de concerts
algun error o falten dades?

Concert de The Rocking Outlaws

   

Dissabte, 22 de juliol de 2017 - 20:00

Café restaurant 't Pleintje
Perleta 217 - Campello (el)

Gratuït

8 persones han confirmat la seva assistència a Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/events/1416662525088018/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A1%2C%22source%22%3A2%2C%22source_dashboard_filter%22%3A%22discovery%22%2C%22page_id_source%22%3A352178951572608%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22permalink%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22surface%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A[]%7D%2C%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22dashboard%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22surface%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22dashboard_filter%5C%22%3A%5C%22discovery%5C%22%7D%7D%2C%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22discover_filter_list%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22surface%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22dashboard_filter%5C%22%3A%5C%22discovery%5C%22%7D%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

Els grups que toquen en aquest concert

Afegeix un concert
Afegeix un vídeo